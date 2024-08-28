Prince Harry to reunite with William on Duke's next big trip?

The royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William may have a potential reunion in the New York City later in September this year.
In a surprising turn of events, Harry has officially announced his upcoming trip to NYC without Meghan Markle, meanwhile William is also expected to visit the states for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in the same month, creating a potential opportunity for the estranged brothers to reunite.
Harry’s spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday revealed that the duke will visit NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.”
The statement further revealed, “Harry will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”
As per the representative Harry will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”
The trip will mark the 39-year-old’s third as he previously took a three-day trip to Nigeria and then Colombia with Meghan.
Meanwhile, it's not yet confirmed if the Prince will attend this year's Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit like he did in 2023.
To note, the Prince of Wales kicked off The Earthshot Prize back in 2020, an annual competition, seeks to inspire innovative solutions to tackle the world's most critical environmental challenges, including conservation, deforestation, and climate change.
The initiative will award £1 million prizes across five categories each year until 2030.