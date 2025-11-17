Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice said the most heartbreaking thing to her younger sister Eugenie in their first reunion amid dad Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Following King Charles' decision to formally strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles - amid renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late sex offender, The York sisters were spotted on the streets of London.
In a video obtained and shared by The Sun on Friday, November 7, the sisters duo were seen exchanging a warm hug near Green Park and Buckingham Palace in central London.
Eugenie and Beatrice - who appeared really down are believed to have said the most emotional things to each other, per a professional lip reader.
Nicola Hickling, the lip reader claimed that Andrew's elder daughter reassured her younger sister "we're in this together, don't forget that".
She also warned Eugenie that "it's going to get harder" and "we can't do anything".
According to Nicola, in response, Eugenie reportedly said, "Everything is changing."
The 37-year-old Princess acknowledging her sister's concerns added, "really anxious time".
Epstein - who allegedly introduced Andrew to the former Duke's late accuser Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while facing trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Virginia - who accused that Andrew had sexually assaulted her on three different occasions when she was under 18, died of suicide earlier this year.