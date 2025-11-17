Royal

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice said the most heartbreaking thing to her younger sister Eugenie in their first reunion amid dad Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Following King Charles' decision to formally strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles - amid renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late sex offender, The York sisters were spotted on the streets of London.

In a video obtained and shared by The Sun on Friday, November 7, the sisters duo were seen exchanging a warm hug near Green Park and Buckingham Palace in central London.

Eugenie and Beatrice - who appeared really down are believed to have said the most emotional things to each other, per a professional lip reader.

Nicola Hickling, the lip reader claimed that Andrew's elder daughter reassured her younger sister "we're in this together, don't forget that".

She also warned Eugenie that "it's going to get harder" and "we can't do anything". 

According to Nicola, in response, Eugenie reportedly said, "Everything is changing."

The 37-year-old Princess acknowledging her sister's concerns added, "really anxious time".

Epstein - who allegedly introduced Andrew to the former Duke's late accuser Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019 while facing trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. 

Virginia - who accused that Andrew had sexually assaulted her on three different occasions when she was under 18, died of suicide earlier this year.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?
The former Duchess of York is said to be 'panicking' about her financial future

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Camilla's new role to support major cause

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy
Prince William and Kate Middleton bring Prince George into spotlight to prepare him for royal life

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation
Prince William gives in to King Charles and Princess Kate’s pleas to make amends with Prince Harry

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan
His Majesty concluded his long solo Asian tour over weekend

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip
Prince Harry visited the Canada earlier this month to mark the annual celebrations of Remembrance Day

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s protection officers becomes target of civil lawsuit after not guilty verdict