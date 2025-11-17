Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is believed to have sparked panic at Buckingham Palace as he has landed into a "dark" state since losing all Royal titles.
The former Duke of York - who has been formally stripped of all his Royal titles, styles and honours amid renewed probe into his alleged ties with late Jeffrey Epstein thinks that he "has nothing left to live for."
As per the sources, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father have sparked suicide fears among Royal Family members as he has been telling depressing things to the Palace staff.
"There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity," a source told Radar.
"The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for," they added.
While another royal aide revealed that being demoted from his Prince status has made the 65-year-old feel like he has lost his purpose in life.
"This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose," the insider noted.
"The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed," they added.
Andrew's royal titles were removed after a 2011 email he sent to Epstein resurfaced last month.
The controversial email was sent to Epstein just a day after Andrew's photo with his late accuser Virginia Giuffre was published in a newspaper.
"We are in this together" wrote Andrew to Epstein, referring to his alleged meeting with Virginia - who had accused the former Prince of raping her when she was under the age of 18.
Although, Andrew had denied the claims made by the late accuser - who committed suicide earlier this year, he settled the sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia in 2022.