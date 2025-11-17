Royal

Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

King Charles disgraced brother Andrew sparks panic in Buckingham Palace with heartbreaking step

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears
Royal Family ‘terrified’ as ‘deeply depressed’ Andrew sparks suicide fears

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is believed to have sparked panic at Buckingham Palace as he has landed into a "dark" state since losing all Royal titles.

The former Duke of York - who has been formally stripped of all his Royal titles, styles and honours amid renewed probe into his alleged ties with late Jeffrey Epstein thinks that he "has nothing left to live for."

As per the sources, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father have sparked suicide fears among Royal Family members as he has been telling depressing things to the Palace staff.

"There is real panic behind the scenes. Andrew is now completely isolated and feels he's lost everything – his title, his home, his dignity," a source told Radar.

"The family are terrified he might do something drastic. He's told people he has nothing left to live for," they added.

While another royal aide revealed that being demoted from his Prince status has made the 65-year-old feel like he has lost his purpose in life.

"This was his final lifeline to any kind of purpose," the insider noted.

"The titles, the lodge, the sense of being part of something bigger – all gone overnight. He's humiliated, angry, and deeply depressed," they added.

Andrew's royal titles were removed after a 2011 email he sent to Epstein resurfaced last month.

The controversial email was sent to Epstein just a day after Andrew's photo with his late accuser Virginia Giuffre was published in a newspaper.

"We are in this together" wrote Andrew to Epstein, referring to his alleged meeting with Virginia - who had accused the former Prince of raping her when she was under the age of 18.

Although, Andrew had denied the claims made by the late accuser - who committed suicide earlier this year, he settled the sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia in 2022.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event

Princess Charlene dazzles in chic look as she fulfils key duty before major event
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, step out together for a special duty

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall

Princess Beatrice gives Eugenie heartbreaking reality check after Andrew’s fall
Princess Beatrice shocking first message to Eugenie after Andrew's titles drop revealed

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power
The Princess of Wales makes big move to win over King Charles as Queen Camilla desperately tries to ‘hold on to throne’

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?

Sarah Ferguson seeks new wealthy partner after Andrew's downfall?
The former Duchess of York is said to be 'panicking' about her financial future

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role

Queen Camilla receives special title after taking on new role
Buckingham Palace confirms Queen Camilla's new role to support major cause

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies

Princess Beatrice reveals heartfelt insight amid father Andrew’s controversies
Princess Beatrice made heartfelt confession amid her father Andrew faced intense and continuous scrutiny

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour

King Abdullah shares delightful message after wrapping high-profile Asia tour
King Abdullah II returns to Jordan after concluding his five-stop Asia tour in Pakistan over the weekend

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy

Princess Kate, Prince William start George’s ‘training’ for future monarchy
Prince William and Kate Middleton bring Prince George into spotlight to prepare him for royal life

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation

Prince William bows to King Charles, Kate’s plea for Harry reconciliation
Prince William gives in to King Charles and Princess Kate’s pleas to make amends with Prince Harry

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan

King Abdullah wraps up brief Asian tour with high-profile stop in Pakistan
His Majesty concluded his long solo Asian tour over weekend

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip

King Charles' aides clash with Prince Harry's team after his Canadian trip
Prince Harry visited the Canada earlier this month to mark the annual celebrations of Remembrance Day

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour

Duchess Sophie receives painful lawsuit news amid Peru tour
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s protection officers becomes target of civil lawsuit after not guilty verdict