Kate Middleton inches closer to Queen status amid Camilla’s fight to retain power

Amid Queen Camilla’s growing insecurities and struggles to retain power, Kate Middleton is swiftly paving her path as the “future of monarchy.”
At the recent 2025 Remembrance Day commemorations, the Princess of Wales commanded attention with her regal presence and highlighted her significance as the future queen by stepping up as a central figure.
According to BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate’s dedications toward her duties at the major occasion of the royal calendar must have “delighted” King Charles.
Highlighting how Princess Kate is inching closer to her status as the queen of Britain with her dedication, Bond expressed, “He [King Charles] must recognise that she is an absolutely key figure in the future of the monarchy, and - just like William - he is proud of how completely she has embraced her role.”
She went on to say that Kate was the “very picture of a modern future Queen, carrying out one of the most solemn duties in the royal calendar,” adding that she “showed her commitment to the Remembrance events by taking a prominent role at the Albert Hall commemoration, the Cenotaph service and then at the Arboretum”.
It is worth noting that this comes amid Queen Camilla’s desperate efforts to hold on to the British throne as she thinks Prince William and Princess Kate have pushed her aside, “bulldozing their way” into taking control of the fallout from Prince Andrew’s alleged Epstein ties.
“Camilla is all about the power trip. She knows that her husband had been waiting to be king for a very long time, and quite frankly, she had also been waiting to be queen,” told a source to Radar Online.
They added, "Camilla is just trying to hold on to the throne for as long as possible and taking it away is devastating her."
Prince William is set to become king of the UK after the passing of his father, King Charles III.