Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett reveal their fateful first meeting story

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett will get married in a three-day ceremony on upcoming Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett have opened up about their first impressions and how they were “destined to meet.”

The lovebirds are all set the exchange wedding vows in a romantic three-day celebration ceremony taking place on Saturday.

During a conversation with HELLO!, Märtha shared, "After giving me a healing session she told me that the only time she'd felt such intense levels of energy was with Shaman Durek. 'You two have to meet,' she said. But it was a few months before Durek reached out to arrange it."

Durek further added, "When Millana told me that Martha was a Princess, I was scared. I'd been in relationships where people had made me responsible for their happiness, and because of that I decided to put my focus on God. I wanted my life to be about helping people through my work.”

The Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests will gather in Geiranger on Saturday for the big day.

She recalled, "The moment he opened the door, I felt like I was greeting an old friend. 'I know you already,' I said, to which he replied: 'Yes, we were destined to meet before we were born.'”

Märtha and Durek met through their mutual pal, Hollywood health and wellness guru Millana Snow, who played cupid role in 2018.

The couple met after their mutual friend, Hollywood health and wellness guru Millana Snow, played spiritual cupid in 2018.

