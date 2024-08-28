Royal

Prince Harry announces next big trip without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex gears for a new journey after his recent trip to Colombia with Duchess

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Prince Harry gets ready for another high-profile tour!

The Duke of Sussex has made an official announcement on Wednesday to confirm his next tour to the New York City in September.

A spokesperson on behalf of Harry shared that he will visit NYC during UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

The Climate Week will begin on September 22, 2024 and end on September 29, while High-level Week will kick off on September 23 to September 27.

As per the official statement obtained by multiple outlets, the 39-year-old will travel to NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.”

The spokesperson added that “Harry will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

He will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

Surprisingly, Prince Harry upcoming trip will overlap with the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, a prominent event hosted by his brother Prince William, scheduled for September 24, making for a significant convergence of royal engagements in the same city.

Royal News

Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett reveal their fateful first meeting story
Prince Harry to reunite with William on Duke's next big trip?
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
Meghan Markle’s royal venture more profitable than Prince William’s mega projects
Princess Diana’s upcoming docuseries promises SHOCKING revelations
Lady Louise Windsor recognized for 'pivotal' contribution to historic royal event
Royal Fans find surprising detail in Princess Kate's Balmoral Church outfit
Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton makes special and emotional plea