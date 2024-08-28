Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni rift threatens future of 'It Ends With Us' sequel

  by Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Tensions are reportedly high between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, putting the highly anticipated sequel to It Ends With Us in jeopardy.

It Ends With Us had a pre-existing sequel, but Variety said that a conflict between Lively and director Baldoni has cast serious doubt on the project’s next installment.

As per the outlet a source said, “This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like.”

They added, “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Before the dispute betweenJane the Virgin actor and the Gossip Girl star became widely known, a number of media publications had reported animosity between Justin Baldoni and the other cast members.

At the August 6 New York premiere, Baldoni did not take pictures with the cast of It Ends With Us and he did not introduce the movie with Lively.

The argument allegedly started because Lively, who is also the film's producer, disagreed with Baldoni on the film's editing.

Although the two have not publicly addressed their alleged rift, Variety stated that there were serious problems between them and that their relationship might not be able to be saved, citing sources.

Baldoni has previously stated that he will not be directing the follow-up, reports claimed that It Starts With Us might only occur if the Hollywood actress and Baldoni patch things up.

