Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh

Due to the devastating floods in Bangladesh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the commencement of humanitarian aid delivery to the South Asian nation.
The severe flooding has affected over 5 million people, claiming at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, and forcing thousands to seek shelter.
In response, Türkiye has begun distributing 16,750 aid packages, focusing on the most severely affected regions where road transportation has been disrupted.
"We are extending Türkiye's helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, which is going through hard times due to the flood disaster," Erdogan said in a statement on Wednesday.
The aid efforts are being coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and various Turkish non-governmental organizations.
Erdogan emphasized the solidarity between the two nations, stating, "With our aid activities in the region, we do not leave our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, who are facing a great destruction, alone and we endeavor to heal their wounds."
The Turkish president also expressed condolences for the lives lost and wished for a swift recovery for those injured and affected.