World

Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh

Over 5 million people have been affected by the floods in Bagladesh and thousands are in emergency shelters

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Türkiye extends Humanitarian Aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
Türkiye extends Humanitarian Aid to flood-hit Bangladesh

Due to the devastating floods in Bangladesh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the commencement of humanitarian aid delivery to the South Asian nation.

The severe flooding has affected over 5 million people, claiming at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, and forcing thousands to seek shelter. 

In response, Türkiye has begun distributing 16,750 aid packages, focusing on the most severely affected regions where road transportation has been disrupted.

"We are extending Türkiye's helping hand to our friend and brother Bangladesh, which is going through hard times due to the flood disaster," Erdogan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The aid efforts are being coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), in collaboration with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and various Turkish non-governmental organizations.

Erdogan emphasized the solidarity between the two nations, stating, "With our aid activities in the region, we do not leave our Bangladeshi brothers and sisters, who are facing a great destruction, alone and we endeavor to heal their wounds."

The Turkish president also expressed condolences for the lives lost and wished for a swift recovery for those injured and affected.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton

Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

World News

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Kier Starmer warns UK citizens about ‘painful’ October budget
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden government pressured Meta to censor COVID content