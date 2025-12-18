'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air

It appears that even a demi-god can't crack the code for perfect parallel parking!
During the Wednesday, December 17, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Walker Scobell was left stunned when the host exposed his driving test result on air.
While talking with the 16-year-old, Mark Consuelos said, "Listen, I don't want to bring up bad news Walker, but we gotta talk about this. You recently just had your driver's test. How'd it go?"
The Percy Jackson and the Olympians star, who clearly did not know his secret would be outed like that, looked taken aback, before laughing and asking, "You talk to my mom about this?"
Mark clarified that he did not; however, his wife and co-host, Kelly Ripa, teased that all moms keep in touch with each other.
Despite feeling embarrassed, Walker dived more into the topic, sharing, that parallel parking should not be a requirement for the driving test.
Wondering how Walker did on the test's "hardest part", Mark asked, "But you passed the writing portion, yes?"
"Oh yeah, I did the writing portion great. I was on the line a little bit for parallel parking," he shared.
The Adam Project actor also revealed that he was stressed about the test to the point that he "couldn't sleep", and he went back home for the first time in months to get it over with.
Moreover, Mark Conseulos advised Walker to get help from the "transpo guys" on set to practise his parallel parking, noting, "Once you get it, you can't unlearn it."
Notably, the second season for Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently airing, with each episode dropping on Wednesday at 3 a.m. EST.