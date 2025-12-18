Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony

The 'X2' star will grace the upcoming BAFTA film awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London

  • By Fatima Hassan
Alan Cumming is set to take over the upcoming BAFTA awards ceremony's stage for a significant role. 

The Traitors actor will host the 2026 Bafta film awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, as reported by Far Out magazine.

On Thursday, December 18th, several media reports claimed that Cumming has shared his thoughts on his high-profile involvement at the awards ceremony, "How exciting to be back in the Bafta fold."

"This time hosting the EE Bafta Film Awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honor creativity and craftsmanship – and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so," the 60-year-old Scottish actor noted.

BAFTA awards’ executive director of awards and content, Emma Baehr, highlighted Cumming’s host as having "sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy" as their new secret weapon.

"As we honor the outstanding talent in film that brings stories to life on screen, we know that Alan will give us an unforgettable night full of laughter, magic and plenty of surprises, and maybe some extraordinary outfits!" she added.

For those unversed, the 2026 BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on February 22nd, at the Royal Hall in London. 

