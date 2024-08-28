Trending

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

The 'Mein' star showcased her impeccable style in new photos

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Ayeza Khan has turned heads with her chic style in her recent photos from a Dubai getaway.

The Mein star, known for her impeccable styling scene, grabbed the attention of her followers by sharing adorable glimpses from her summer getaway with her husband Danish Taimoor.

Taking to her Instagram, Khan dropped a series of photos, showcasing her fashion-forward flair.


The first image in the carousel was a sun-kissed selfie, where she flaunted bronzed makeup and accessorized her look with bold, chunky gold earrings.

Another photo highlighted her entire ensemble, revealing her striking appearance in a blue and white printed outfit that beautifully accentuated her curves.

She completed the look with white stilettos and a gold handbag, adding a touch of sophistication to her outfit.

For her hair, she chose to wear her dark brown locks loose, allowing them to frame her features gracefully.

Khan posed against different aesthetic sitings to add more coloure in her pictures.

She penned the caption alongside the carousel, “Always a good time in Dubai.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet’s sizziling click ignited a slew of fan reactions in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Girl is so pretty MashA'Allah!!” while another commented, “effortlessly chic”

To note, Ayeza Khan is married with Danish Taimoor and share two cute kids, Rayan and Hoorain. 

