Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating Kick Kennedy

Ben Affleck has handed public the truth about whether he’s dating Kick Kennedy or not.
As gossips of his romance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter build on, a spokesman for the actor has claimed that they are simply false.
His representative Jen Allen told Fox News Digital, “The rumors are not true.”
“Kick Kennedy’s celeb crush has always been Ben Affleck,” an insider however insisted to People Magazine recently.
Earlier this week, the same media portal reported that the two have been allegedly hanging out with each other since early spring with frequent sightings at luxury hotels.
A source had even asserted that Kick Kennedy has been “hooking up” with the star even before he got back to Jennifer Lopez.
She has reportedly dated Paul Simon’s son Harper Simon as well as late billionaire Matthew Mellon, so believing word about her love story with Ben Affleck isn’t a difficult pill for fans to swallow.
Whatever be the case, the action hunk is seemingly “doing better than ever” since his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.
On Saturday, Fox News Digital obtained a photo of the “ever irritated-looking” Ben Affleck, who was smiling for once while picking up delivery food.