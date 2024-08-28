Entertainment

Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating Kick Kennedy

Ben Affleck talks about romancing Kick Kennedy

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Ben Affleck talks about romancing Kick Kennedy
Ben Affleck talks about romancing Kick Kennedy

Ben Affleck has handed public the truth about whether he’s dating Kick Kennedy or not.

As gossips of his romance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter build on, a spokesman for the actor has claimed that they are simply false.

His representative Jen Allen told Fox News Digital, “The rumors are not true.”

“Kick Kennedy’s celeb crush has always been Ben Affleck,” an insider however insisted to People Magazine recently.

Earlier this week, the same media portal reported that the two have been allegedly hanging out with each other since early spring with frequent sightings at luxury hotels.

A source had even asserted that Kick Kennedy has been “hooking up” with the star even before he got back to Jennifer Lopez.

She has reportedly dated Paul Simon’s son Harper Simon as well as late billionaire Matthew Mellon, so believing word about her love story with Ben Affleck isn’t a difficult pill for fans to swallow.

Whatever be the case, the action hunk is seemingly “doing better than ever” since his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

On Saturday, Fox News Digital obtained a photo of the “ever irritated-looking” Ben Affleck, who was smiling for once while picking up delivery food.

Study finds blood test can predict Dementia

Study finds blood test can predict Dementia
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems

Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar

Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy

Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy

Entertainment News

Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni rift threatens future of ‘It Ends With Us’ sequel
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce drops major hint on retirement ahead of wedding
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation