Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover

Christina Aguilera went topless to show off her weight-loss progress on the new front cover of Paper Magazine!
Covering her chest with both arms, she chose to wear no shirt for the photoshoot after losing around 50lbs in the past one year.
The singer has had troubles maintaining her weight, leading to people believing that she shed pounds with the help of medications.
As per Daily Mail, it has been rumored that Christina Aguilera used Ozempic to get this new body figure.
Sometime back, she expressed of “hating being super skinny,” and was working on “loving my curves” before becoming noticeably thinner in 2024.
Putting the vocalist’s body toning journey on display, Paper Magazine aimed to celebrate 25 years of her introduction in Hollywood.
Talking about this new physique, she told the same tabloid of having morals.
“I will never be a part of the creative world in a way that jeopardizes my own integrity,” Christina Aguilera said.
She added, “At this point, there is a new me that has been growing and building, and it is so ready to emerge.”