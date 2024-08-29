Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF

Angelina Jolie has been nominated to receive a special honour at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning star will receive the award for her contribution to the cinematic humanitarian world.

As per Variety, she will receive the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media category at the upcoming film festival, which will take place on September 8 at Toronto International Film Festival fundraiser.

The previous esteemed award winners include Pedro Almodóvar, Mira Nair and Alanis Obomsawin. It is presented by Anne-Marie Canning, and recognises efforts of a person in cinema and social work.

The CEO of TIFF, Cameron Bailey, said in a statement, “Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes.”

Cameron concluded, “We’re honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. This award recognises her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with.”

Angelina will be honoured alongside Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol and Camille, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh and Zhao Tao.

