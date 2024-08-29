Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member

Queen Mary of Denmark has delighted royal fans with new photos from her summer tour alongside King Frederik.
The tour photo, which Mary, 52, posted on the official Danish royal family Instagram account, shows her meeting certain furry friends.
Coco and Grace, the Danish royals' two Border Collies, are at home, and Queen Mary was happy to take a picture with Coco's father, Eagle, when she was travelling.
During their four-day national tour, Mary and Frederik have been sailing throughout Denmark; during one stop, in the town of Assens in the south, the Queen met Coco's father.
For International Dog Day on Monday, the Australian-born Queen posted a picture of herself and Eagle to social media, along with a cute comment.
Additionally, Mary posted a sweet photo of the two Collies at home to Instagram.
Mary wrote, "Happy International Dog Day to all dog owners and friends... At home, Grace and Coco have a very special meaning for our whole family.”
She continued, "Last week I met Coco's father Eagle during our visit to Assens. It was a nice surprise and wonderful to see how much father and daughter resemble each other!"
"In picture number two", the queen wrote, "Grace is in the front and a curious Coco is seen behind. After all, it can be difficult for someone to see the difference."
To note, the king and queen welcomed Grace to the family in 2017 - and in 2021, she gave birth to a litter of puppies – with Coco being one of them.