Prince William gives unusual message before he returns to royal duties

Prince William and his wife, who’s battling cancer, Kate Middleton have given a message during their final days of their summer break before they return to royal duties.
The royal couple wish Team GB's Paralympics team good luck ahead of opening ceremony in Paris on Wednesday.
William and Kate said in a message posted on X (formally known as Twitter), "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024."
The couple spend their last week with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in Balmoral along with King Charles and Queem Camilla. The young royals will soon return to their schools next week.
They send a similar message to Team GB competitors for the recent Paris Olympics earlier this month.
"Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all,” the future King told the team.
Even though the pair is a huge fan of sports but they did not travel to the Games.
Furthermore, William and his younger brother Prince Harry will reportedly make a rare appearance together in New York City next month.