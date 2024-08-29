Royal

Prince William gives unusual message before he returns to royal duties

The Prince of Wales might meet his brother Prince Harry in NYC next month

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024


Prince William and his wife, who’s battling cancer, Kate Middleton have given a message during their final days of their summer break before they return to royal duties.

The royal couple wish Team GB's Paralympics team good luck ahead of opening ceremony in Paris on Wednesday.

William and Kate said in a message posted on X (formally known as Twitter), "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024."

The couple spend their last week with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in Balmoral along with King Charles and Queem Camilla. The young royals will soon return to their schools next week.

They send a similar message to Team GB competitors for the recent Paris Olympics earlier this month.

"Well done on all you've achieved, you've been an inspiration to us all,” the future King told the team.

Even though the pair is a huge fan of sports but they did not travel to the Games.

Furthermore, William and his younger brother Prince Harry will reportedly make a rare appearance together in New York City next month.

Namibia to slaughter 700 wild animals for food as drought worsens

Namibia to slaughter 700 wild animals for food as drought worsens
Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?

Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview

Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release

Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release

Royal News

Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince Harry sends ‘good wishes for Kate and King’ in new ‘Spare' release
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming moments with new family member
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince William, Prince Harry to appear together in NYC next month
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince Harry's 'Spare' rerelease: 'an olive branch' or 'reopening old wounds'?
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince Harry's solo trip aims to prove his 'worth to world'?
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett's Wedding: royal guests announced
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince Andrew finds ‘royal ally’ to help him beat King Charles
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton dazzles in iconic red carpet look
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince William reacts to reports of Prince Harry reunion
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release
Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project