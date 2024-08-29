Trending

Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’’ starring Vijay Varma released on August 29

  August 29, 2024


Vijay Varma, who will be seen in most-awaited Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has shared major beans about his life.

During his recent conversation with The Times of India, the Jaane Jaan actor got candid about the white complex in the entertainment industry.

He said, "See, I didn't make a big deal out of it. It is just a cosmetic thing, and it is not really anything that can change the course of your life. We make it a big deal because it is something which is out there, but I have never really made a big deal out of it. It used to worry me when I was an out-of-work actor.”

Vijay, 38, admitted that he has seen “a lot of success” so it does not bother him.

The Lust Stories 2 actor added, "People these days are very intelligent, and I feel that today's generation has an innate sense of responsibility. I have never been spoken about loosely for my skin condition. Maybe if it was some other time, then this could have possibly become a topic of discussion."

On the work front, Vijay will play a role of pilot in Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

