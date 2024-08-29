Royal

Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024


Meghan Markle, who went to Columbia trip with husband Prince Harry, has seemingly given a “powerful” message to the royal family.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex had a candid conversation about her fashion inspiration during a conversation with The New York Times.

She said, “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” adding, “When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

The Suits star admitted that this "changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together. Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing.”

Meghan and Harry left their royal status in 2020 and moved to America along with their kids, Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex.

She explained, “Then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting. That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring."

On the work front, Meghan is busy working on her forthcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. 

