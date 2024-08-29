Trending

Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?

The Bollywood duo previously starred in crime action-drama 'Aatank Hi Aatank' (1995)

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Aamir Khan might be set to reunite with Rajinikanth after three decades, with reports suggesting he could make a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie.

As reported by India Blitz, the 3 Idiots star and the Jailer star might work together again in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller Coolie, which is currently in production but is not yet finished.

According to the site source, Aamir Khan may make a brief appearance in the film Coolie. After working together on the crime action-drama Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), this would be their second action picture project.

The source also hinted at the prospect of Lokesh directing Aamir in a subsequent film following Coolie, which would mark his Bollywood debut.

Regarding these rumours, nevertheless, neither the actors nor the producers have provided an official statement.

On professional front, Rajinikanth is filming Coolie right now in Vizag. In addition to him, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran play important roles in the film.

He'll next be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Rakshan, GM Sundar, and other notable actors also play important roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, the next film that Aamir will appear in with Genelia Deshmukh is the sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna.

Along with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol, he is also producing Lahore 1947.

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Parineeti Chopra spends quality time in London
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'
Shraddha Kapoor's new residence: Unknown fact about her new place UNVEILED
Iqra Aziz spotted at Islamabad airport in midst of monsoon season
Maya Ali stresses on importance of 'being grateful'
Jacqueline Fernandez shares nostalgic childhood photo 'Forging Ahead'
Hania Aamir steps out for adventure at Griya Beji waterfall, Bali
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood’s dark side: ‘Hopeless and jealous of talent’
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at 'Kabhi Main Kbhi Tum' costar Emmad Irfani
Nataša Stankovic pens cryptic quote on love amid Hardik Pandya divorce