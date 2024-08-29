Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes' relationship under strain?

Entertainment

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes started dating in 2011, before seemingly tying the knot in a secret wedding

  • August 29, 2024
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are experiencing friction in their relationship, which has intensified since their move from Los Angeles to Montecito, California, as per reports.

“It was Eva who pushed for the move. She wanted to raise [daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8] outside of Los Angeles, and Ryan agreed. The problem is, he’s restless and needs the action of a big city," the source told the Life&Style.

The couple's differing personalities and priorities have created tension in their relationship. 

Ryan has continued to work on high-profile projects, including his current film, Project Hail Mary, in London, while Eva has put her career on hold to focus on raising their family.

The source further shared, “Ryan loves adventure and Eva has become an extremely private, paranoid person. They really are opposites in almost every way.”

Despite their efforts to make the relationship work, the couple has spent little time in Montecito this summer, 

"That works well for Ryan, but it hasn’t been great for putting down roots," they added. 

The insider also claimed, "Eva has more control in the relationship, and the kids are the thing keeping them together.”

