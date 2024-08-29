Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe's X account (previously Twitter) was under cyberattack as the hacker took over the account and shared controversial posts.
According to Goal, the chaos sparked on Wednesday, August 28 night, after controversial posts about Real Madrid, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo were shared by the French footballer’s social media account.
In one of the posts, the hack called Ronaldo ‘the greatest footballer of all time’ and used a derogatory term for Messi, saying he is ‘NOT my goat.’
The account also promotes a cryptocurrency called ‘$MBAPPE’ and claims that the currency has reached 90,000 shares.
The hacker did not stop there and shared provocative posts about Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Tottenham.
It is worth knowing that the 25-year-old soccer player has recently joined Real Madrid from PSGC and has played and won its first league, the UEFA Super Cup, with the club.
The posts by the hacker went viral, and fans instantly realised that the account was hacked.
One of the fans wrote, “One of the biggest football accounts getting hacked is crazy,” while the other added, “Thank God he did not go against Madrid.”
Furthermore, the account was later recovered, and all the tweets were deleted.