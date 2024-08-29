Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’

Winona Ryder became a real “freak” and an actual “witch” for people after starring in the 1988 version of Beetlejuice!
It was released 36 years ago, and now the unforgettable bio-exorcist experience is set to hit screens once more in an upcoming sequel that features her again.
Speaking for Esquire UK’s autumn issue, the actor recalled being only 17-years-old when the first part came out, totally changing her life at high school.
She remarked, “I remember thinking that it was going to change my status… and it made it worse! They were like, 'You’re a witch! You’re a freak!' It amplified it. I was like, 'But I’m in a movie!' ”
“My brother found a picture of me taken like a month before that audition. I’d dyed my hair blue-black, I had these crazy short bangs, and I dressed in black,” Winona Ryder added.
But at least back at the Beetlejuice set, cast members had been very kindly with her.
Of course, people expected nothing lesser from Hollywood biggies Michael Keaton, Tim Burton, and Catherine O’Hara!
The star said, “Michael Keaton was so gentle with me. And Catherine O’Hara. They always included me. It was unique because as a kid actor you don’t always get that.”
“It’s about the adults. And I really had a connection with Tim. I remember going on to other movies and it was not like that. People weren’t so kind. It was much rougher,” Winona Ryder concluded.