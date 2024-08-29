Prince Harry keeps Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet out of spotlight for this reason

Prince Harry has a very good reason for not handing children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s photos with tabloids or paparazzi.
Meghan Markle’s friend told US Weekly that it all comes down to security issues.
“I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t,” the person informed.
The Duchess of Sussex’s close contact added, “They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s little ones – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – make regular public appearances and have their pictures freely uploaded online.
Talking about this, Meghan Markle’s pal said, “Prince William’s kids have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable. And the same doesn’t apply to Prince Harry’s children.”
Sometime back, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex weren’t too private about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet either.
A documentary named Harry & Meghan based on them even showed videos of their younglings growing up, but it all changed after the couple moved to Montecito with decreased security staff.