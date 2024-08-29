Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt: Venice Film Festival’s BIG tactic to keep exes apart

Venice International Film Festival is sparing no effort to prevent the agitated exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from crossing paths!
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the artistic director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, opened up about how he has planned and took special care to ensure that the famous exes’ movies do not overlap on their schedule.
“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug. 29], and she will leave right after with [‘Maria’ director] Pablo Larraín” for the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado,” revealed Barbera.
She further added, “So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”
“Neither asked for that; they were wise enough to realize,” said Page Six’s source of both the actors, who reportedly did not ask for their films to be spaced out of their film screenings.
On September 1, 2024, the iconic Troy actor will be marking his presence at the festival with his longtime pal George Clooney.
The events are scheduled to kick off on August 28 to September 7, 2024, at Lido di Venezia.
On the personal front, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Shiloh recently dropped her father’s last name from hers.