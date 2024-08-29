World

Germany tightens security measures and asylum rules following deadly stabbing

Germany stabbing attack resulted in three deaths and eight injuries.

  August 29, 2024
Germany introduced strict security and asylum policies on Tuesday, August 29, in response to a recent stabbing attack linked to the Islamic State.

As per Reuters, the attack, which occurred during Solingen's 650-year anniversary festival last Friday, resulted in three deaths and eight injuries.

The attacker was a Syrian asylum seeker who hadn’t been deported, and this has increased the debate about asylum and deportation rules.

This controversy comes just before elections in two eastern states, where the anti-immigration AfD party is leading in the polls, putting additional pressure on the ruling coalition to implement tougher measures.

The proposed measures, which will be voted on by Germany's parliament, include tighter gun control laws, a ban on switchblades, and restrictions on carrying knives at public events.

Federal law enforcement will be allowed to use Tasers, and background checks for weapon permits will include new safeguards to prevent extremists from obtaining firearms.

Additionally, the package aims to tighten asylum and residency laws. Asylum seekers with claims in other European countries will no longer receive benefits, and refugees who travel to their home countries without valid reasons may lose their protection status.

However, this rule will not apply to Ukrainian refugees.

