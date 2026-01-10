Punam Krishan shares emotional journey after breast cancer diagnosis 

Glasgow-based doctor, TV personality and author Punam Krishan has opened up about the emotional struggle she faced after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
On Morning Live yesterday she revealed that the diagnosis left her overwhelmed with emotions, saying, "I cried in the shower, I cried in the car and I cried in bed."
Earlier this week, the 42-year-old, who appears on BBC's Morning Live and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, shared that she was diagnosed with the disease five months ago.
Despite the challenges, she said the experience has given her a new perspective, providing an “insight like never before” into what it is like to live with the disease.
Punam said, "Once you’ve come out of the treatment, that isn’t the end of it. I think a lot of people think from the outside that once the treatment’s done, you’re OK, but you’ve got this new-found sense of identity."
She added, "You’re learning to trust your body again, you’re learning to walk a new path, it’s got this hyper alertness and vigilance, and you’re just learning."
Punam said that even after the initial shock of her breast cancer diagnosis, her body and mind are still trying to settle and feel safe again.
"I wish I didn’t have to go through that, but I think that having been on the other side of the consultation table, I’m looking forward to just getting back to really holding my patients again with a new-found like, 'I get it, I get it,'" she added.
How to spot breast cancer symptoms?
Breast cancer symptoms often include a new lump or thickening in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size/shape, skin changes or redness, nipple discharge and persistent pain in the breast or armpit.