Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner

A TikTok user, named Leigh Sutherland who posed as a road traffic lawyer has been jailed for nine years after causing a fatal crash.
As per multiple reports, Sutherland was driving an old Ford Mondeo with family with faulty brakes at high speed when the accident occurred on June 15, 2023 at the Condorrat Ring Road near Cumbernauld, resulting in the death of a 77-year-old pensioner Margaret Allan.
After the accident, Sutherland left the scene and was later caught by the police.
Despite this, he tried to shift the blame onto the elderly victim and made disrespectful comments by saying that the crash wouldn't happened if she hadn't pulled out.
Sutherland was known on TikTok for posting strange videos where he pretended to be a defence lawyer, dressed as police officer and reviewed supermarket food.
He was sentenced to prison on Friday, January 8 after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Hughes said, “Your attitude was totally and utterly unacceptable, you proceeded to walk away from the area, paying no regard to those you injured and left them to their fate," as per DailyRecord.
He added, “You should have been helping the people you caused these problems to. Your conduct made matters worse.”
Along with his sentence, Sutherland also received a driving ban of over 13 years.