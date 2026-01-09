Europe’s best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts

If you also love skiing, you'll be happy to know that there are many less-crowded ski destinations where you can enjoy a ski holiday experience without the usual crowds.
These hidden gems range from up-and-coming resorts in Poland to quite corners of the French Alps.
Here are some of Europe’s lesser-known ski destinations that travellers might not usually consider, as per MailUK.
Seefeld, Austria
Seefeld combines a rich sporting tradition with modern alpine. Visitors can enjoy relaxed skiing, great cross-country trails and wellness or spa experience.
Kranjska Gora, Slovenia
Kranjska Gora is surprisingly peaceful and easy to explore as a holiday resort. With stunning views of the Julian Alps, uncrowded slopes, affordable prices, walkable villages, it's ideal for a relaxed and low-key alpine escape.
Szczyrk, Poland
Szczyrk is a unique and increasingly popular ski destination. Modern lifts and improved infrastructure have enhanced the skiing experience and its affordable prices for food, lodging and ski passes make it a great option for a unique ski holiday.
Val Cenis, France
Val Cenis offers an authentic alpine experience with ski area has reliable snow, open slopes, and minimal lift lines, making it calm and enjoyable.
Champagny-en-Vanoise, France
In Champagny-en-Vanoise, skiers can enjoy access to one of Europe’s biggest ski networks while staying in a peaceful village setting.