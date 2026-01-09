World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Europe’s best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts

Here are some of Europe’s lesser-known ski destinations that travellers might not usually consider

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts in Europe
Best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts in Europe

If you also love skiing, you'll be happy to know that there are many less-crowded ski destinations where you can enjoy a ski holiday experience without the usual crowds.

These hidden gems range from up-and-coming resorts in Poland to quite corners of the French Alps.

Here are some of Europe’s lesser-known ski destinations that travellers might not usually consider, as per MailUK.

Seefeld, Austria

Seefeld combines a rich sporting tradition with modern alpine. Visitors can enjoy relaxed skiing, great cross-country trails and wellness or spa experience.

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Kranjska Gora is surprisingly peaceful and easy to explore as a holiday resort. With stunning views of the Julian Alps, uncrowded slopes, affordable prices, walkable villages, it's ideal for a relaxed and low-key alpine escape.

Szczyrk, Poland

Szczyrk is a unique and increasingly popular ski destination. Modern lifts and improved infrastructure have enhanced the skiing experience and its affordable prices for food, lodging and ski passes make it a great option for a unique ski holiday.

Val Cenis, France

Val Cenis offers an authentic alpine experience with ski area has reliable snow, open slopes, and minimal lift lines, making it calm and enjoyable.

Champagny-en-Vanoise, France

In Champagny-en-Vanoise, skiers can enjoy access to one of Europe’s biggest ski networks while staying in a peaceful village setting.

Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
Federal agents shoot two people in Portland after deadly Minneapolis incident
Federal agents shoot two people in Portland after deadly Minneapolis incident
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown

Popular News

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless

Shahid Kapoor's dark transformation in 'O Romeo' leaves fans speechless
49 minutes ago
Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs

Amanda Seyfried, Michael B. Jordan recreate nostalgic moment at Palm Springs
an hour ago
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner

Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
57 minutes ago