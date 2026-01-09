Barron Trump’s satirical marriage proposal to Danish princess sparks buzz online

Social media is buzzing over a humorous suggestion involving Barron Trump and a Danish princess Isabella.
The viral post jokingly proposed that the two should get married with Greenland offered to the United States as a "dowry."
The satirical idea, shared by a political humour account on X said, "The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment."
The joke plays on the recent US interest in Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory rich in minerals and home to the US space base Pituffik.
After a dramatic US military operation in Venezuela resulted in capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, talks about US taking control of Greenland has intensified.
Trump has been interested in acquiring Greenland since 2019, during his first presidential term.
In a speech to Congress on March 4, 2025, he reiterated this interest, saying he intends to obtain Greenland “one way or another.”
Social media responds with jokes and serious takes
The post immediately grabbed people’s attention, with many joining in on the joke, sharing memes and leaving playful comments.
"This would be a pretty clever deal actually," one user wrote, while another added, "If life were as simple as Bridgerton, this would work."
Besides this, some users took a more serious view of the satirical post, writing, "Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s."