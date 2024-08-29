Royal

King Charles, Prince Andrew on brink of major royal feud?

Prince Andrew and King Charles have one big issue that needs to be resolved

  August 29, 2024
Prince Andrew and King Charles have one big issue that needs to be resolved
Prince Andrew and King Charles have one big issue that needs to be resolved

Prince Andrew is reportedly gearing up for a major clash with King Charles in order to keep his residency continued at the Royal Lodge!

The Lodge, which is a 31-room luxurious mansion in Windsor Great Park, has been the subject of disagreement between both the brothers for quite some time.

As per reports, this disagreement might lead to a significant rift between the king and his younger brother, which might potentially tarnish the image of the royal family.

"He is at loggerheads with the King over his tenure of Royal Lodge and his supportive ex-wife is never silent for long. Potentially, it could be dynamite for the monarchy,” said Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

The Duke of York has moved into the mansion since 2003 with a lease of 75 years having £260,000 paid as annual rent.

Andrew has been under fire since the public backlash he faced after his controversial link with convicted s+x offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and has been removed from his royal duties and military titles.

Earlier, a leading royal biographer, Robert Jobson, put forward an advice for Prince Andrew that he should “disappear” from the public now.

