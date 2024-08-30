Meghan Markle prepares for next chapter: 'Bigger purpose in life'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to embark on the next phase of her career, leaving her royal life behind.
According to insiders, Meghan believes her age and experience have prepared her "for a bigger purpose in life."
As she launches her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and wraps up filming on her new Netflix series, sources close to the Sussexes say Meghan is eager to focus on her future.
Insiders reveal that Meghan is "very happy with the role she's carved out" and is eager to step into the next phase of her career.
"You’re established in one world and then you enter another and your narrative is dictated by external forces," the source told the US Magazine.
They continued, "Meghan has transitioned from actress to royal to entrepreneur...She’s worn many hats, but she believes age and experience have [prepared her] for a bigger purpose in life. She’s very happy with the role she’s carved out."
The decision to move on comes after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.
"After Spare, [Harry and Meghan] realised, ‘OK, we’re ready to move on. We want to focus on our future...We can have meaning and importance separate from the lives we had previously,'" they added.
According to the source, Meghan is focused on finding peace and pursuing her passions.
"Meghan doesn’t harbour any negative feelings. She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbour resentments," the insider concluded.