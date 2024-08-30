World

New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign

Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII died at the age of 69

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
New Zealand's Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, died at the age of 69-year.

The Kiingi Tuheitia passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, a few days after celebrating his 18 years on the throne, Washington Post reported.

Rahui Papa, a spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, confirmed the death of the king in a post on Instagram saying that Tuheitia died in the hospital where he had been recovering from heart surgery.

The spokesperson said, “The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom, and the entire nation. A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love."


King Tuheitia was the seventh monarch of the Kiingitanga movement, which started in 1858 to unite New Zealand's native Māori tribes against British rule.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Pays Tribute To King Tuheitia

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to the tireless efforts of the king for the nation, saying, “(His) unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.”

Luxon further added, “I will remember his dedication to Aotearoa New Zealand. His commitment to young people, his passion for the Māori world, and his vision for a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect.”

Furthermore, as per King’s spokesperson, ‘Kiingi Tuheitia will lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae for five days before he is taken to his final resting place on Taupiri Mountain.’

