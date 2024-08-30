Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal

Yolanda Hadid, mother of super models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, has gotten enraged to boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, the reality TV star, 60, confirmed People about her engagement.
She also revealed that Joseph made the engagement more memorable by proposing her in Holland two years ago.
Yolanda previously told the media outlet how she met her now-fiancé after divorce from David Foster
She said, “I really started focusing, I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also confessed that her beau being "cute" wasn't the only reason she fell for him.
“When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have,” she continued, “To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”
The lovebirds met in Pennsylvania in 2017.