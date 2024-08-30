Entertainment

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal

Yolanda Hadid gets engaged to longtime beau Joseph Jingoli

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriends proposal
Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal

Yolanda Hadid, mother of super models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, has gotten enraged to boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, the reality TV star, 60, confirmed People about her engagement.

She also revealed that Joseph made the engagement more memorable by proposing her in Holland two years ago.

Yolanda previously told the media outlet how she met her now-fiancé after divorce from David Foster

She said, “I really started focusing, I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also confessed that her beau being "cute" wasn't the only reason she fell for him.

“When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that, so that’s really already a common bond that we have,” she continued, “To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

The lovebirds met in Pennsylvania in 2017.

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid says yes to boyfriend's proposal
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign

New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements

Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools

Entertainment News

Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Angelina Jolie embodies grace and beauty at Venice Film Festival
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Blake Lively’s brother-in-law FIERCELY defends her from Justin Baldoni criticism
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Kim Kardashian hints at finding new boyfriend
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Angelina Jolie channels ‘diva’ persona in Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Harry Styles ‘seeing’ Taylor Russell again after breakup
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt: Venice Film Festival’s BIG tactic to keep exes apart
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Kylie Jenner unveils ‘never-seen-before’ snaps in ‘lost files’ photo dump
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Barry Keoghan set to share screen with Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Gwyneth Paltrow joins Timothée Chalamet for ping pong film ‘Marty Supreme’
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Paris Hilton breaks silence on fan fury over son’s life-threatening boat ride
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Winona Ryder became ‘actual witch’ after ‘Beetlejuice’: ‘It made it worse’