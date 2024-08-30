Angelina Jolie, Akala clear up dating rumors after Venice Festival surprise appearance

Angelina Jolie and British rapper Akala have set the record straight, confirming that they are not dating and are simply good friends.
According to PEOPLE's exclusive sources, The Maleficent star and the rapper are not dating, despite rumours to the contrary circulating after they were spotted together leaving a Venice hotel.
A source stated, “She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.”
Before the photos of the two at the film festival appeared, In Touch reported in May that the 49-year-old actress had been seeing the 40-year-old British musician in private for "more than a year."
The Oscar-winning actress and Akala have been pals for "many years," according to a second source.
As per them Jolie, who is currently facing legal challenges after filing a divorce from her ex-usband Brad Pitt, is not dating seriously and is single at the moment.
“They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” the second source stated.
The tipster revealed, “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”
To note, the rumours of their friendship came after Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt separated eight years ago