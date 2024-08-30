Trending

Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'

Durefishan Saleem starred opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the drama 'Ishq Murshid'

  by Web Desk
  August 30, 2024
Durefishan Saleem starred opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the drama Ishq Murshid
Durefishan Saleem starred opposite Bilal Abbas Khan in the drama 'Ishq Murshid' 

Durefishan Saleem has added a new feather to her cap as she reaches a 5M follower mark on Instagram. 

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Khaie star shared a snapshot celebrating her successful ride in the showbiz world which had a cake with '5M' written on it and a bouquet. 

She penned a lengthy caption to her post, "Woke up to this today. Never big on numbers but than their are friends who keep celebrating your little wins even when you don't celebrate yourself enough."

"Been 5 years into this world -it’s been a ride but grateful for each one of you for being here through it all. Make a little dua for me today," the post further read. 


Saleem's die-hard fans praised the diva's efforts and accomplishments in the comments section. 

One user wrote, "Congratulations." 

Another penned, " You DESERVE MUCH MORE my gurlll." 

"Congratulations Cutipie. Insha Allah many more to come," she effused. 

"We are always by your side forever my queen," the fourth expressed. 

In a previous post, the superstar radiated glow as she looked lost in thoughts. 

To note, Durefishan Saleem has gained widespread acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid, whose last episode saw a cinematic release. 

