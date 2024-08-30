Entertainment

Suki Waterhouse spills on backstage chaos at Taylor Swift's Wembley gig

Suki Waterhouse opened Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London on Saturday, August 17

  • August 30, 2024
Suki Waterhouse, the British model and singer, has shared the behind-the-scenes chaos that unfolded at Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium show earlier this month. 

Waterhouse, who opened for Swift in front of a 90,000-strong crowd, revealed that a last-minute outfit issue almost derailed her performance.

In a recent interview with The Times, Waterhouse explained that she had commissioned a custom dress from French fashion house Chloé, but the dress wasn't collected in time, and the store was closed on the day of the show. 

"One of my managers gave a porter £500 to break in and grab the dress. I think there were literally 140 [phone] calls." she revealed.

The dress finally arrived less than two hours before Waterhouse was due to take the stage.

Despite the drama, Waterhouse's performance was a success, and she has credited Swift with giving her the opportunity of a lifetime. 

The two have been close friends since 2016 and have even double-dated with their partners, Robert Pattinson and Joe Alwyn.

Suki Waterhouse is now gearing up for her own 27-date North American tour, which kicks off next month. 

