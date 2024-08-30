Kanye West wife Bianca Censori life under ‘twisted’ control

Kanye West's unconventional and reportedly "twisted" rules for his wife, Bianca Censori, have raised concerns among those close to the couple.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared, “It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that.”
The CARNIVAL rapper, 47 has experimented with fashion and acknowledged the work that went into creating Bianca's eye-catching ensemble.
According to the insider, “Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”
However, Bianca took it a step further by spending “hours deliberating over every item of clothing and critiques her body and how it looks right down to her private parts, it’s so demeaning and he clearly loves to debase her.”
Ye's influence over 29-year-old Bianca goes beyond her wardrobe, according to the insider, who also says that “he has total control over who she talks to and freaks out if he sees her even looking in another man’s direction. He also screens her social media and decides what she can and can’t watch or read and says he’s doing it for her own benefit.”