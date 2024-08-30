Sports

Joe Root breaks Rohit Sharma's record with landmark Lords century

English batsman dedicated his 49th century to the late Graham Thorpe

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
English batsman dedicated his 49th century to the late Graham Thorpe
English batsman dedicated his 49th century to the late Graham Thorpe

England batter Joe Root surpasses Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries.

According to CricTracker, Root made the 49th century of his career during the test match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 29, at the home of cricket, Lords Cricket Ground.

He made 143 runs to break Sharma’s record of 48 centuries and take the second position in the list of most centuries. Virat Kohli is leading the list with 80 centuries.

Moreover, Root, after completing a new milestone in his career, dedicated his century to former coach and mentor Graham Thorpe.

Root told reporters after the day’s play, “I’ve been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, or mentors. Thorpe was one of those people who offered me so much.

He further added, “It was nice to be able to think of him in that moment. Someone I’m sorely going to miss and to whom I owe a lot. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Root recalled. “I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him. He saw something with me. He pushed very hard for me to be involved in that India tour where I made my debut (in 2012), and from that point onwards we worked together.”

England is leading the 3-match test series against Sri Lanka by 1-0.

Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start

Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release

Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture

Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother

Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother

Sports News

Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi left out from second test match
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League's historic milestone: 'Honored'
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube milestone lands spot in Guinness World Records
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Novak Djokovic advances to US Open 3rd round as Laslo Djere withdraws
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams set for three T20Is mactes
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Dawid Mala announces shock retirement from international cricket
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears following stunning US Open upset
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded as UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's big win: 'This is only the beginning!'