Joe Root breaks Rohit Sharma's record with landmark Lords century

England batter Joe Root surpasses Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s record for most centuries.
According to CricTracker, Root made the 49th century of his career during the test match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 29, at the home of cricket, Lords Cricket Ground.
He made 143 runs to break Sharma’s record of 48 centuries and take the second position in the list of most centuries. Virat Kohli is leading the list with 80 centuries.
Moreover, Root, after completing a new milestone in his career, dedicated his century to former coach and mentor Graham Thorpe.
Root told reporters after the day’s play, “I’ve been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, or mentors. Thorpe was one of those people who offered me so much.
He further added, “It was nice to be able to think of him in that moment. Someone I’m sorely going to miss and to whom I owe a lot. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now.”
Root recalled. “I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him. He saw something with me. He pushed very hard for me to be involved in that India tour where I made my debut (in 2012), and from that point onwards we worked together.”
England is leading the 3-match test series against Sri Lanka by 1-0.