Muneeb Butt rings in daughter Amal’s birthday with sweetest wish ever

Muneeb Butt’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Amal is capturing hearts!
On Friday, August 30, the Shiddat actor turned to his Instagram stories and shared a heart-melting birthday wish captured in a video with his daughter, who rang in her 5th birthday.
“Birthday girl [red heart emojis],” captioned the actor on the video.
In the video, the Qalandar actor was seen standing in front of a mirror with Amal, asking her to look into the camera. Thinking of it as a selfie, she beamed the brightest smile.
Muneeb then gently told her, "It's a video," and wished her a warm “happy birthday.” Blushing sweetly after the wish, Amal shyly turned away from the camera.
The father-daughter duo was dressed in casual white ‘fits.
The video was reshared by an outlet later on, and the fans poured in their love for the actor and his adorable daughter through their comments.
“Awww..Masha-Allah..She is so adorable.. Happy birthday, darling,” penned one of the admirers.
“Beautiful girls, you have MashaaAllah,” commented the second.
The third wrote, “Ma Sha Allah...she turns so beautiful.”
“Prettiest grown-up girl!” said the fourth.
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcomed their daughter, Amal, in 2019. The couple also shares one more daughter, Miral, born in 2023.