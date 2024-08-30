Trending

Muneeb Butt rings in daughter Amal’s birthday with sweetest wish ever

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcomed daughter Amal in 2019

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


Muneeb Butt’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Amal is capturing hearts!

On Friday, August 30, the Shiddat actor turned to his Instagram stories and shared a heart-melting birthday wish captured in a video with his daughter, who rang in her 5th birthday.

“Birthday girl [red heart emojis],” captioned the actor on the video.

In the video, the Qalandar actor was seen standing in front of a mirror with Amal, asking her to look into the camera. Thinking of it as a selfie, she beamed the brightest smile.

Muneeb then gently told her, "It's a video," and wished her a warm “happy birthday.” Blushing sweetly after the wish, Amal shyly turned away from the camera.

The father-daughter duo was dressed in casual white ‘fits.

The video was reshared by an outlet later on, and the fans poured in their love for the actor and his adorable daughter through their comments.

“Awww..Masha-Allah..She is so adorable.. Happy birthday, darling,” penned one of the admirers.

“Beautiful girls, you have MashaaAllah,” commented the second.

The third wrote, “Ma Sha Allah...she turns so beautiful.”

“Prettiest grown-up girl!” said the fourth.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcomed their daughter, Amal, in 2019. The couple also shares one more daughter, Miral, born in 2023.

Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start

Scientists discover new way to stop migraines even before they start
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release

Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture

Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother

Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother

Trending News

Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Kartik Aaryan drops HUGE hint for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser, trailer release
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Will Smith follows Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, fans wants collab!
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Durefishan Saleem hits a new milestone, fans shout 'congratulations'
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Sonam Kapoor redefines airport chic in red maxi skirt: Watch
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar rocks organza saree
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Aiman Khan takes fans on dreamy Baku journey in new video: WATCH
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Priyanka Chopra injects hearts with Vogue India love dose
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand?
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Sidharth Malhotra drops epic cricket throwback with Fawad Khan: WATCH
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Sajal Ali delights fans with exclusive shots from ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ set
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Aamir Khan set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in 'Coolie'?
Queen Rania of Jordan shares her first portrait after becoming grandmother
Vijay Varma spill beans ahead of ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ release