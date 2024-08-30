Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'

Angelina Jolie has declined to discuss her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
The actress and director, who filed for divorce in 2016, drew "firm boundaries" on personal topics, including her divorce status.
In the interview, conducted at her Los Angeles home, Jolie explained that she's adapting to the changing dynamic between celebrities and their audience, saying, "I'm trying to get used to what to share."
Jolie did mention that she's forced to live in Los Angeles due to her divorce but plans to relocate once her youngest children turn 18.
"I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said.
She also expressed a desire to provide her family with privacy, peace, and safety.
"[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” Jolie further added.
Notably, Brad Pitt also avoided discussing Jolie in a recent GQ cover story, amid their ongoing divorce settlement negotiations and legal battles over their French winery estate, Château Miraval.
Angelina Jolie premiered her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, while Pitt is set to attend the event on September 1 for his film Wolfs.