Entertainment

Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'

Angelina Jolie premiered her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival on August 29

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: No
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'

Angelina Jolie has declined to discuss her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress and director, who filed for divorce in 2016, drew "firm boundaries" on personal topics, including her divorce status.

In the interview, conducted at her Los Angeles home, Jolie explained that she's adapting to the changing dynamic between celebrities and their audience, saying, "I'm trying to get used to what to share."

Jolie did mention that she's forced to live in Los Angeles due to her divorce but plans to relocate once her youngest children turn 18.

"I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," she said.

She also expressed a desire to provide her family with privacy, peace, and safety.

"[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” Jolie further added.

Notably, Brad Pitt also avoided discussing Jolie in a recent GQ cover story, amid their ongoing divorce settlement negotiations and legal battles over their French winery estate, Château Miraval.

Angelina Jolie premiered her film Maria at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, while Pitt is set to attend the event on September 1 for his film Wolfs.

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'

Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details

Entertainment News

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Nikki Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest gets new updates emerge
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce drama after 8 years: ‘Pretty shocking’
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
George Clooney, wife Amal shine in Venice ahead of 'Wolfs' Film Festival premiere
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Suki Waterhouse spills on backstage chaos at Taylor Swift's Wembley gig
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Angelina Jolie’s sons give MAJOR support to actress, push dad Brad Pitt aside
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori life under ‘twisted’ control
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Emma Roberts eyes Britney Spears biopic role: 'It’s my true dream'
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom exchange custom-made rings
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Travis Kelce opens up about his ‘love’ for Taylor Swift