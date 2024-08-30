Matthew Perry death case: Dr. Mark Chavez to plead guilty

The late actor Matthew Perry's death case takes a significant turn as Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the physicians charged in connection with his passing, is set to appear in an LA court today.
Chavez is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report, Perry died due to the "acute effects" of the surgical anesthetic ketamine and subsequent drowning.
Chavez, the third person to plead guilty in the case, has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they pursue others involved in selling ketamine to Perry.
The details of the plea deal have not been made public, but the charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Chavez's cooperation is significant, as he worked with Dr. Salvador Plasencia to sell ketamine to Perry.
Plasencia, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of illegally selling ketamine to Perry in the month leading up to his death.
The main targets of the investigation are Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, a woman who authorities say sold Perry the lethal dose of ketamine.
She has also pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.