Entertainment

'Home Improvement' alum Zachery Ty Bryan marks sixth arrest in 5 years

Zachery Ty Bryan is held at Lane County Jail on a no-bail status

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested alongside his girlfriend, just weeks after fresh abuse accusations against the former child star came to light.

As per TMZ, the Home Improvement alum was detained in Eugene on November 29 for reportedly violating probation connected to his domestic violence conviction, jail filings indicate.

The official records revealed that Bryan is held at Lane County Jail on a no-bail status and is anticipated to be released on Wednesday, December 03, 3035.

To note, the case took a shocking turn when it is reported that Bryan’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and booked at the same jail.

Jail documents list five charges against her, including a DUI count, three counts of reckless endangerment, and a charge of attempted first-degree assault.

Notably, Bryan was last arrested in January, when he was charged with second-degree domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, a woman told officers he assaulted her, noting they lived together and shared children.

The woman also shared that Bryan "choked her and punched her in the face multiple times," and that there were "others" involved who were "inside the home during the incident."

The alleged victim was Cartwright, with whom he shares three kids — Kennedy and twin siblings Parker and Sequoia.

Previously in 2024, Bryan was arrested twice on DUI charges — the first in February and the second in October.

