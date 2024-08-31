Maya Ali caps off her Glasgow vacation in style

Trending

  by Web Desk
  August 31, 2024
Maya Ali takes fashion a notch higher in an uber-cool outfit! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Diyar-e-Dil actress shared a bunch of pictures that proved she prefers style over comfort. 

The images featured Maya striking various poses and walking streets of Glasgow city. 

For the day out and about, the Mann Mayal actress wore a white T-shirt over denim jeans and sneakers. 

She also wore a cap to add a chic appeal to her look. 

As usual, the Parey Hut Love star went minimal in makeup and kept her short hair open. 

"Is it me or the environment??" Maya captioned her post. 


To note, Maya's style for the much-needed getaway grabbed eyeballs, prompting a slew of her fans to react in the comments section. 

Her best friend and Tere Bin superstar Wahaj Ali commented, " CUTE." 

While her fans also penned their own takes. One wrote, " So chic." 

Another added, " Precious and sophisticated." 

" So super and sweet looking," effused the third. 

Maya Ali has lately been treating fans to tidbits from her vacation featuring precious family moments. 

