Entertainment

Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

Anne Hathaway's pimple patch photo is just one of several relatable beauty and style moments

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Anne Hathaways pimple patch photo is just one of several relatable beauty and style moments
Anne Hathaway's pimple patch photo is just one of several relatable beauty and style moments 

Anne Hathaway, the Oscar-winner, turned up the heat wearing pimple patches! 

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Locked Down actress shared a relatable selfie with her 34.7M followers. 

In the picture taken inside a swanky vehicle the actress pulled off two star-shaped pimple patches. 

"Stars, they’re just like us," the Mother's Instinct actress cheekily captioned her post. 


To note, the Academy Award winner, who earned an Oscar for her role in  Les Misérables, paired her pimple patches with a denim hat and sunglasses. 

Using the 'demure' trend format nearly all her Instagram followers reacted to her pimple patch selfie. 

One wrote, "Reminds me of Taylor Swift’s tumblr post where she was like “stars do you like dem?” 

" See how she uses the star pimple patch instead of popping the pimple? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy," another fan penned in the comments section. 

To note, this infamous skincare selfie is reminiscent of the pore strip scene from Hathaway's movie The Princess Diaries. 

The pimple patch is one of Hathaway's favourite style hacks. Back In June the Idea of You star shared a beauty hack for plump lips. 

On the work front, Anne Hathaway's next film Flowervale Street, will hit theatres in May, 2025.

Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash

Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?

Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Artem Chigvintsev accuses wife Nikki Garcia of domestic abuse
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Matthew Perry death case: Dr. Mark Chavez to plead guilty
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Nikki Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest gets new updates emerge
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce drama after 8 years: ‘Pretty shocking’
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
George Clooney, wife Amal shine in Venice ahead of 'Wolfs' Film Festival premiere
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Suki Waterhouse spills on backstage chaos at Taylor Swift's Wembley gig
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Angelina Jolie’s sons give MAJOR support to actress, push dad Brad Pitt aside