Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

Anne Hathaway, the Oscar-winner, turned up the heat wearing pimple patches!
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Locked Down actress shared a relatable selfie with her 34.7M followers.
In the picture taken inside a swanky vehicle the actress pulled off two star-shaped pimple patches.
"Stars, they’re just like us," the Mother's Instinct actress cheekily captioned her post.
To note, the Academy Award winner, who earned an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables, paired her pimple patches with a denim hat and sunglasses.
Using the 'demure' trend format nearly all her Instagram followers reacted to her pimple patch selfie.
One wrote, "Reminds me of Taylor Swift’s tumblr post where she was like “stars do you like dem?”
" See how she uses the star pimple patch instead of popping the pimple? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy," another fan penned in the comments section.
To note, this infamous skincare selfie is reminiscent of the pore strip scene from Hathaway's movie The Princess Diaries.
The pimple patch is one of Hathaway's favourite style hacks. Back In June the Idea of You star shared a beauty hack for plump lips.
On the work front, Anne Hathaway's next film Flowervale Street, will hit theatres in May, 2025.