Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have already begun the second shooting schedule of their upcoming film Alpha in Kashmir.
On Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a heartwarming picture from Kashmir posing with Sharvari.
In the photo, the co-actors were seen with their backs to the camera, forming a heart shape against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir's landscape.
The picture encapsulated the gorgeous scenery with mountains and a touch of chilly weather that reflected the valley's serene weather.
Fans went wild on seeing the leading ladies light up feeds.
One fan commented, " The Alpha girls all set to rule the world of cinema."
" Ohh Ali we missed you," the second wrote..
"Dawn of Alpha," the third added.
To note, Alia was not alone as she was accompanied by her daughter Raha and mother Soni Razdan in Kashmir for the shoot.
Sharvari shared her experience of working with the Brahmastra star and hailed her in an exclusive interview with India Today.
Alpha helmed by the likes of Shiv Rawail, will be the seventh in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.