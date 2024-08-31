Justin Bieber faces bizarre issue after first baby with Hailey: 'honestly I'm sick'

Justin Bieber is seemingly pretty annoyed over a bizarre issue after welcoming his first son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey, however, it has nothing to do with the new born.
The Sorry singer turned to his Instagram account on Friday to share an unusual problem he has been facing while listening to music on his iPhone and texting at the same time.
Alongside a screenshot of his messages screen, Justin wrote, “HONESTLY I AM SICK OF WHEN I AM LISTENING TO MUSIC I SEND A TEXT MESSAGE AND IT STOPS THE MUSIC FOR A SPLIT SECOND,” adding, “I KNOW ALL OF YOU HAVE EXPERIENCED THIS!”
He went on to request the mobile phones giant, noting, “ALL I AM ASKING IS PLEASE DO AN UPDATE @Apple SO THAT LITTLE DICTATION BUTTON IS REMOVED, SO I CAN LISTEN TO MUSIC AND TEXT AND NOT HAVE ISSUES.”
However, after sometime he shared another snippet of the settings option which could apparently fix the issue.
Much to the Baby hitmaker’s disappointment, he could not fix anything even after the customized setting as he described in his next story.
“I still hit my finger on this voice note AH button tho also stopping the music smh haha,” wrote Justin Bieber in the caption of the same text messages screen, with an arrow pointing at the voice recording option.
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024.