Inside Prince William, Harry's first face-off after King Charles' coronation

Prince William and Prince Harry were unexpectedly reunited at their uncle's funeral, marking a rare public appearance together since tensions between the brothers.
The Duke of Sussex made a secret trip from Los Angeles to the UK to pay his respects, fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.
They were present at Lord Fellowes' funeral yesterday, according to Snettisham, Norfolk, locals, however, Lord Fellowes passed away last month.
Since the Queen's burial in 2022, the royal siblings have not been spotted together for the past two years and later they attended King’s coronation.
According to earlier reports, the Duke of Sussex lost a judicial battle to keep his royal protection after leaving the UK, thus he may not travel to the UK for his uncle's funeral due to security concerns.
New sources, however, claimed that Harry, 39, actually made a stealthy trip to Britain to attend the 82-year-old's funeral, who was their mother Diana's brother-in-law.
It is reported that on August 27, the Duke took off from Los Angeles International Airport.
A local told The Sun: “I didn't know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”
Another said: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”
According to sources, the two arrived "very discreetly" and their presence went unnoticed.