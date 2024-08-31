Trending

Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'

Rajkummar Rao recently starred in 'Stree 2' alongside lead actor Shraddha Kapoor

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Rajkummar Rao recently starred in Stree 2 alongside lead actor Shraddha Kapoor
Rajkummar Rao recently starred in 'Stree 2' alongside lead actor Shraddha Kapoor 

Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in a new avatar in his upcoming film titled Maalik following the resounding success of Stree 2.  

Turning to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared his first-look poster from the gangster drama on his 40th birthday. 

Sharing the poster, Rao wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun and we will meet soon)(sic)." 


This is the first time Rajkummar will portray a gangster in the action-thriller film. 

In the poster, Rao stands with his back towards the camera, holding a gun. 

His eyes convey the ruthlessness of a gangster. This marks the first time the actor will portray such a character. 

For the unversed, Rao was last seen in the sequel of the horror-comedy Stree 2. The film largely received a positive response from critics alike. 

Besides Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, , Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. 

