Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'

Rajkummar Rao is set to appear in a new avatar in his upcoming film titled Maalik following the resounding success of Stree 2.
Turning to Instagram on Saturday, the actor shared his first-look poster from the gangster drama on his 40th birthday.
Sharing the poster, Rao wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun and we will meet soon)(sic)."
This is the first time Rajkummar will portray a gangster in the action-thriller film.
In the poster, Rao stands with his back towards the camera, holding a gun.
His eyes convey the ruthlessness of a gangster. This marks the first time the actor will portray such a character.
For the unversed, Rao was last seen in the sequel of the horror-comedy Stree 2. The film largely received a positive response from critics alike.
Besides Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, , Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.