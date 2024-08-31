Royal

King Charles comes to heartbreaking realization about Prince Harry

Prince Harry's hopes to reconcile with cancer-stricken father King Charles dashed after back-to-back snubs

  by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
The Duke of Sussex Harry wants to arrange a reunion with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles after his shocking visit to UK for uncle Lord Robert’s funeral services.

Harry stunned everyone with his unexpected and discreet appearance at the St. Mary’s church in Norfolk on Wednesday, where he almost faced his brother Prince William, who was also in attendance for the funeral of their late mother Princess Diana’s brother-in-law.

The 39-year-old, who is said to have arrived in the UK very last-minute wants to meet his father on an urgent basis in the wake of monarch’s deteriorating health condition amid cancer.

A royal journalist Dan Wootton reported on Friday that Charles is “concerned about Harry losing the Netflix deal and coming cap in hand asking for a cash handout,” if he fulfills Harry’s desire for a reunion.

Wootton continued, “But the risk is with the monarch, weakened as he continues to suffer from serious cancer, under pressure from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and always more open to a ceasefire in order to live an easier life in his twilight years.”

According to the royal journalist, Harry’s hopes to meet his father appear to be dashed of a heartbreaking reason, as “in recent months, Charles, with wise encouragement from [Queen] Camilla, has finally realized dealing with Harry is a hindrance to his recovery.”

To note, Prince Harry and King Charles III met each other in February right after his majesty was diagnosed with cancer.

