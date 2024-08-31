Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares ‘special bond’ with Champions League Trophy in heartwarming video

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League career started with Manchester United in 2008

  • August 31, 2024


One of football’s greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo, recently shared a touching video featuring himself with the Champions League trophy, which he refers to as his "best friend."

CR7 took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming video where he kissed the Champions League trophy and posed with it while smiling widely.

He captioned the video, "Best friends forever. 183 matches, 140 goals, 5 trophies."

Recently, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin honored Ronaldo with a special award recognizing his remarkable Champions League career during the 2024-25 draw ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Ronaldo's fans couldn't control their emotions and filled his comment section with lovely messages.

One fan wrote, "UEFA Cristiano League," while another penned, "Mr. Champions League."

A third fan gushed, "The top goal scorer award for the tournament each year needs to be renamed the 'Cristiano Ronaldo Award.'"

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Champions League career began at Manchester United, where he played a key role in their 2008 triumph.

With 140 goals in 183 appearances, Ronaldo's contributions with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus have made a significant impact on European football.

